Stylish

Tia Mowry and Issa Rae Have Us Seeing Double in the Same Simkhai Shirt Dress 

By
Issa Rae and Tia Mowry Wear the Same Dress in Hilarious Meme Videos
Tia Mowry, Issa Rae Courtesy of Tia Mowry and Issa Rae/Instagram

Tia Mowry and Issa Rae  are proof that shirt dresses will always be in style. 

The actresses had Us seeing double when they wrote the exact same Simkhai frock in separate comedy sketch videos. The piece, which retails for $495 at Neiman Marcus, features a blue and green watercolor-like pattern throughout with a flattering waist-tie detail. 

In Mowry’s bit, which came on January 24, she acted out a reaction to a friend canceling plans at the last minute. Mowry, 45, could be seen heading out the door — pairing her dress with a black leather coat, a padded Chanel bag and black sandal heels — when she received a text that read, “Sorry girl! I can’t make it out tonight.” 

Instead of getting upset, Mowry smiled, throwing off her clothes one by one as Beyoncé’s “My House” played in the background. She then made her way into her kitchen, poured herself a glass of red wine, grabbed some popcorn and hopped on her sofa. 

“Oh no, I’m devastated,” Mowry captioned the social media post, prompting praise from fans, who could relate to the skit. 

“I can’t think of a better text to receive,” one fan wrote in the comments section as a second gushed, “Yessss!!!! I’m getting in my bed so fast.” 

A few days later, Rae, 39, shared her video, which showed her imitating people who are desperate for attention. In the Wednesday, January 31, clip, Rae was met with a flashing camera as she walked out of her Hoorae Media office in Los Angeles.

“Oh my God! Stop. Y’all don’t have nothing to do?” Rae said, pretending to not like the recognition. “You asked me to do this,” the cameraman said, prompting Rae to yell “Stop!” even louder. 

portrait of a smiling female

At one point during the sketch, Rae even backed up to give the photographer a better view of her outfit, which included a black tote and sandal heels. “This is your phone. This is your camera,” the cameraman continued as Rae tried not to laugh. 

“This is social media in a nutshell,” one of Rae’s followers expressed in the comments section as another added, “It’s the step back and outfit check for me.” 

Issa Rae
1313092619bio tia mowry 206

Tia Mowry

