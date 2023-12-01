Whose house? Beyoncé’s house!

Beyoncé, 42, ensured her fans would have the best weekend ever on Friday, December 1, by releasing “My House,” her first new song since 2022’s Renaissance. The surprise single hit streaming services the same day that Beyoncé’s concert movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, hit theaters worldwide (fans who caught early screenings shared online that the song plays over the film’s end credits).

“My House” is a continuation of the dance/house sound that Beyoncé celebrated on her 2022 album, Renaissance. The track starts with a thumping bass reminiscent of early 2000s crunk production. “Me and my thug bae gon’ slide tonight (Slide tonight),” says Beyoncé, giving a subtle nod to her husband, rapper Jay-Z. “Call the paparazzi, ain’t got clips to hide tonight (Boom, pow) / Cash out this pain, call Lorraine (Schwartz) / Then take me to Tiffany, I want forty-four karats on my fangs.”

Halfway through the song, it veers deeper into house production, with surging synths and a bass that doesn’t quit. Beyoncé sings against the dance track, dropping an inspirational plea for her listeners: “I will always love you / But I’ll never expect you to love me / When you don’t love yourself / Let’s heal the world / One beautiful action at a time.”

The track ends with Beyoncé reminding everyone whose house it is, saying that if they “don’t give a f–k about my [house],” then they can “get the f–k up out my [house!].”

“My House” is Beyoncé’s first single since she dropped the Kendrick Lamar remix of “America Has A Problem” in May. Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé marks her return to the screen following 2020’s Black Is King, 2019’s Homecoming and 2016’s Lemonade. Her latest effort allows those who attended her Renaissance World Tour to relive the memories while seeing a rare behind-the-scenes look at what went into the historic tour (and gives those who weren’t able to see it in person the chance to experience the concert for the first time).

Beyoncé turned heads at the movie’s premiere in London on Thursday, November 30. Adhering to the night’s theme of “Upscale Opulence,” she wore a figure-hugging Thom Browne blazer dress that featured a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.

Taylor Swift was one of the notable guests at the London premiere, returning the favor after Beyoncé attended the Taylor Swift: Eras Tour movie premiere in October. Swift, 33, wore a gown that looked like it was spun out of pure silver as she supported Beyoncé’s big night in London.