Beyoncé is the queen of silver.

Beyoncé, 42, commanded attention at the Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé concert movie premiere in London on Thursday, November 30. In social media videos from the soirée taken by X user @brlkay, Beyoncè slayed the “Upscale Opulence” theme in a sexy blazer dress. The number featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves and a thigh-high slit. Underneath the dress, fans caught a glimpse of Beyoncé’s black underwear that was finished with a golden detail.

For glam, the “Cuff It” singer looked flawless with a warm contour, rosy cheeks, pink lips and long lashes. She rocked her recently transformed platinum tresses in a voluminous half-up-half-down coiffure.

Stars including Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Will.i.am, Michelle Williams and more also attended the London premiere.

Related: Beyonce’s Formidable Fashion Evolution: From Destiny’s Child to Today Beyoncé has always been in “formation” — especially when it comes to fashion. The hitmaker never misses the chance to make a style statement — on and off the red carpet. Some of her standout looks were from the Met Gala, specifically the 2015 soirée, which boasted a “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme. Beyoncé’s […]

Beyoncé previously stunned in a chrome Versace gown at the Los Angeles debut of the film on Saturday, November 25. Her metallic dress perfectly hugged her curves and was finished with a strapless plunging neckline. She completed her look with silver open-toe heels that exposed her bright red nails, gray gloves and sparkly earrings.

Her makeup featured a blushed cheeks, a warm contour, filled-in eyebrows, a highlighted nose, matte pink lips and long lashes. She shocked Us with icy tresses that were parted down the middle and straightened to her waist.

During her Renaissance World Tour — which ended last month — Beyoncé performed each night for two-and-a-half to three hours. The film, however, is two hours and 48 minutes long, meaning her complete set list did not make the cut. According to The New York Times, her lengthy prelude was trimmed down but fan-favorite tracks “Thique” and “All Up in Your Mind” will be featured in the film.

Throughout the tour, she donned a number of designer threads including a custom Alexander McQueen catsuit, a bespoke Danielle Frankel corset, a neon Gaurav Gupta gown and more.

Related: Beyonce’s Renaissance’ World Tour: Every Jaw-Dropping and Head-Turning Outfit The Renaissance is here! Beyoncé kicked off her highly-anticipated world tour on Wednesday, May 10, delivering drama with her vocals and her wardrobe. The 41-year-old hitmaker blessed fans at Stockholm’s Friends Arena with a 37-song set list that opened with her beloved 2003 track, “Dangerously in Love.” As she belted out the melody, which comes […]

One of her most jaw dropping costumes featured a cutout corset finished with long sleeves. She paired the design with sheer tights, shiny boots, an oversized hat and futuristic sunglasses.

Another one of her most talked about outfits included a custom Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini bodysuit finished with thousands of crystals and pointed breastplates. She completed the ensemble with a furry pink coat, thigh-high metallic boots, and funky black shades.

At the time, her honey blonde locks were parted down the middle and styled in voluminous curls.