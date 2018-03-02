What would you do if it was the three days before your first trip to the Oscars and you still didn’t know what you were going to wear? Well, if you’re Tiffany Haddish, you get a bunch of reporters together on the red carpet and ask for their opinion. The funny lady and 2018 Oscars presenter was at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration on Thursday, March 1, at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. dishing on the chaotic week she’s been having. Not only has she not yet said yes to an Academy Awards dress, but her makeup artist had her handbag taken while at an event with the star earlier in the day.

When it comes to red carpet style, Haddish has been quite candid about the trials of tribulations of finding something to wear when you are working your way up in the industry. Last year, the Girls Trip actress made headlines when she re-wore the $4,000 white Alexander McQueen gown bought off-the-rack for the film’s premiere to host Saturday Night Live. In her SNL monologue, she hilariously addressed the wardrobe recycling by joking, “I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want, as long as I Febreze it.”

Oscars: Best Dresses of All Time

While Haddish told Us Weekly on the Cadillac red carpet that borrowing a dress has been less of an issue recently, she actually did find herself wearing a piece from her own closet earlier in the day. She attended the 2018 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Oscars Luncheon, where she was an honoree, wearing a $995 rainbow-colored Alice + Olivia skirt she purchased herself. “I bought that dress,” she quipped. “But you know what? It didn’t hurt that bad because I can afford it a little bit now.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, Zendaya and More Rocked Fun Fashion at Vanity Fair x Lancome Women in Hollywood

With the 2018 Oscars just a few days away, Haddish confirmed that she’ll be wearing “something” — but that’s about all she knows. “I’m still working on this Sunday Oscar dress problem,” she told Us, explaining that her stylist has chosen a “hand-crafted designer dress,” but she has a dress she bought in Eritrea that would be an ode to her late father.

Oscars 2018: ‘Time’s Up’ Will Have ‘a Moment’ at the Academy Awards

“My father died last year, and before he died he said, ‘Always make sure you represent your people,’” she said. “I want to wear [the Eritrea] dress. It’s my time to pay homage to my father … I don’t want to be disrespectful to the event, but it’s a pretty dress … It ain’t see through. It’s elegant. So why not?”

Further complicating matters is the fact that Haddish’s makeup artist is searching high and low for her Fendi bag, which contained some of her beauty tools, after it disappeared at the Essence event. “We’re looking for it,” the actress quipped of the purse. And we’re looking forward to seeing how her look ends up coming together on Sunday!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!