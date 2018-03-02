The Time’s Up movement founders will “stand down” at the 2018 Academy Awards. Leaders of the organization, including Ava DuVernay, Tessa Thompson and Laura Dern, revealed to media that the “Time’s Up” movement will be represented a bit differently at the Sunday, March 4, Oscars.

There will not be any dress code during the Oscars, Shonda Rhimes told reporters on Thursday, March 1, pointing out that the movement, that has raised over $21 million, does not just take place during award shows.

“It’s really important that you know that Time’s Up is not about the red carpet,” Rhimes said. “And those women you saw on the red carpet representing Time’s Up are now off the red carpet working their butts off being activists.”

DuVernay added that they “are not an awards show protest group … so we stand down this time.” Publicist Keleigh Thomas Morgan then noted that the organization is working with the Academy Awards’ producer to carve out “a moment” to honor the movement.

Despite being accused of sexual misconduct, Ryan Seacrest will still head up E! News’ red carpet coverage. The network investigated the claims made against Seacrest by a former stylist and found insufficient evidence. Seacrest has also repeatedly denied the claims.

“We support people who are bearing witness to what has happened to them, but the bottom line is, if you’re on the carpet, you make your own individual decision about it,” Duvernay said when asked about Seacrest being on the carpet. “We’re trying to build something that’s sustainable, long-lasting and serious.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel will also mention, in some way, the movement, but will not make it a focus of the show. “It’ll be a part of the show,” Kimmel told Variety. “I can’t give you a percentage, but it’ll be a part of it … There are certain things and people that deserve mockery, and there are parts of that story that most certainly don’t. You just have to sort through that and plan your approach that way.”

However, the comedian noted in an interview with ABC News that he doesn’t want to focus too much on the serious and important movement.

“This show is not about reliving people’s sexual assaults,” he said. “It’s an awards show for people who have been dreaming about maybe winning an Oscar for their whole lives … And the last thing I want to do is ruin that for someone who is, you know, nominated for, you know, best leading actress or best supporting or best director or cinematographer, or whatever, by making it unpleasant. That’s not what I want to do. I’m not going to stop any bad behavior with my jokes.”

The Academy Awards air on ABC on Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!