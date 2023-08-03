A TikToker’s bold outfit choices have sparked a viral style debate.

Kyran Kri — who goes by the username @subwaysessions on TikTok — has fashionistas everywhere applauding and scratching their heads as a result of her daily #OOTDs. Nearly every day, Kri shares videos — taken from inside a New York City subway station — that show her in unconventional ensembles, which some say would do Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw proud.

Take Kri’s Sunday, July 30, look for example. The social media personality rocked a pair of oversized Nike gym shorts, which she wore rolled down past her pelvis, with a lace bodysuit atop a lace bra. Kri teamed the pieces with chunk hoop earrings and a yellow shoulder bag. “I see you, Carrie,” one comment read.

Kri’s getup certainly reminds Us of the workout shorts and heels ensemble Carrie (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) sported while searching the streets of the Big Apple for then-boyfriend Aidan’s dog in episode 10 of season 3. The scene was especially chaotic since Carrie was having an affair with Big, who was married, while also seeing Aidan.)

On Wednesday, August 2, Kri strutted her stuff in a sequin shirt underneath a graphic T-shirt and loose gray trousers. The outfit perfectly captured Carrie’s essence as she’s been known to mix prints, layer textures and take major fashion risks when it comes to shoes.

Kri, however, takes things a bit further than Carrie ever could (or would). Earlier this week, she could be seen at a Metro stop completely topless, wearing only a scarf over her chest and a denim maxi skirt. A couple weeks prior, she dared to wear a fur-lined trench coat amid the current heat wave. Elsewhere on her page, she rocked a feathered skirt with a button-up shirt and pumps.

While it’s not immediately clear if Carrie serves as Kri’s inspiration, it’s safe to say that Kri is a fashionable force to be reckoned with.

“I love your style. It’s so New York. It’s so inventive. All the other haters are ridiculous! You look great. Keep it going, and keep it moving,” one fan wrote in the comments section of one of Kri’s TikToks as a second gushed, “I was taught you can make any outfit work as long as you own it! Go on girl.” A third fan added, “I gotta give it to u tho, u really be putting it on and u don’t give af.”