Tori Spelling Saved All Her Pre-Motherhood Jeans: ‘Like an Art Collection’

For the memories! Tori Spelling had her hand in shaping a handful of ‘90s fashion trends (think: baggy denim and cargo vests), so it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that she’s kept a stockpile of clothing from her past in safe keeping.

“I still have all my jeans from when I was tiny, before kids,” the 48-year-old actress said in a clip from the Monday, December 27, episode of MTV’s Messyness. “It breaks my heart because they were like 24s, which will never ever fit even my calves anymore. Like, I have five kids, so I just keep them. They’re an art collection now.”

Spelling shares children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau with husband Dean McDermott. And there’s a good chance that her daughters are going to want to dip into her well-preserved archive in the future.

After all, Stella, 13, is already trying to recreate a handful of the ‘90s trends the 90210 alum “invented” in the first place. But to preserve her cool mom status, Spelling plays it cool.

“I’ll go to Target with my oldest daughter and she’ll be like, ‘Oh mom, I have to show you what’s in,” Spelling told Us while promoting the second season of Bigger in April. “I’m like, ‘Oh, okay cool. Show me. How do you wear that? Oh, a crop top and mom jeans?’ I pretend I don’t know.”

While she’s chill on shopping trips, Spelling casually makes sure her daughter knows she had her hand in the style scene by showing her old episodes of 90210.

“I show her scenes and she says, ‘Mom, how did you own that? That was so long ago.’ But styles always come back — if they’re good styles,” Spelling added.

The star event admitted to trying to recreate a handful of looks from her past. “I get this feeling that we created the styles, it’s back now and it’s all cool, but my best friend, Jennie Garth, tells me all the time, ‘You can’t wear that.’”

While she may have had to retire her skimpy clothing from decades past, Spelling has come to terms with embracing her body and her wardrobe after kids.

“We’re human. We have feelings, we have insecurities, and you work hard in your journey on this path to kind of get over that, but there’s ebbs and flows,” she explained. “And I think, as someone who was notorious, for being, you know, a female that very much wore sexy clothes — Donna Martin always had a midriff top on. I was this big my whole life. It’s a different embrace.”