Leave it to Tracee Ellis Ross to make the most of her 5:30 a.m. call time. The Black-ish star returned to the set of her hit show on Wednesday, August 8, and shared a video on Instagram from her hair and makeup chair in which she lets fans in on her pre-dawn beauty routine. Rather than doze off (like we would) while her stylist gets to work on her tresses, the actress uses the time to massage her face with a vibrating gold roller that is a tricked-out version of a tool that has been used for centuries to decrease puffiness and boost glow.

“I have a new toy,” Ross says in the clip as she moves the dual-headed contraption under her eyes and over her cheeks. Calling the ritual “530AM CALL TIME SHENANIGANS” in the caption, the hyper lapse video shows the actress using the electric wand as her mane woman gets her hair ready to go. And while she doesn’t give a shoutout to the exact model she’s got, her followers speculated in the comments section that it is the $24 AMULISS 24k Gold Skin Care Face Massager 3D Roller Electric Sonic Depuffer Energy Beauty Bar (yes, that’s a mouthful).

Most of the facial rollers we’ve seen on the market are made of jade or rose quartz (we even put together a round-up of our favorite ones) and require a manual massage. And while dermatologists have disputed claims that the Eastern Medicine-inspired tool can fight wrinkles, experts seem to agree that a daily facial massage will improve circulation and lymphatic drainage leading to a clearer, brighter complexion.

Back in May, Tracee seemed to have gotten the memo when she posted a similar video of herself during her glam session featuring not one but two (!) non-sonic versions of the roller. “SWIPING AWAY THE YEARS ~ with face massage / de-puffer tools,” she captioned the pic. “(this is what happens when you buy sh*t on Instagram😂).”

She added that she wasn’t particularly interested in the purported anti-aging element of the treatment, but she is all about carving out some me-time. “Just to be clear…I have no interest in going back in time,” she wrote, “but I’m always game for some self-care or a beauty treatment!”

While a good ol’ fashion roller will serve you just fine, the actress’ upgraded electric model is meant to boost all the de-puffing and glow-inducing benefits. According to the description, it vibrates 6,000 times a minute, and the wand’s two heads are said to provide a “kneading” effect that further rejuvenates a tired complexion (i.e. exactly what someone someone like Ross who is already at work at 5:30 a.m. needs!).

