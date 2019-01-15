Tracy Anderson x Lingua Franca Will Keep You Cozy For a Good Cause

To help you stay motivated to accomplish those new year fitness resolutions while also keeping cozy, Tracy Anderson (you know, the celeb trainer behind the super fit physiques of Gwyneth Paltrow and more) has teamed up with the cashmere experts at Lingua Franca on a trio of sweaters benefiting a cause close to many women’s hearts.

“Each sweater represents a message that I personally follow, and have instilled in my clients for years,” Anderson, founder of the Tracy Anderson Method, said in a statement. “I am so excited to be partnering with Lingua Franca, a socially progressive brand that I have admired since its inception, and bringing these stylish, health conscious and celebratory pieces to women everywhere.”

The cream, grey and sea foam-colored sweaters are hand-stitched in Lingua Franca’s signature loopy script with sayings like “You Are How You Move,” “Create Balance” and “Lifegiving” that are in keeping with Anderson’s self-care and empowerment-centric ethos. A percentage of each sweater benefits Planned Parenthood.

Founded in 2016 by Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, the NYC-based Lingua Franca is a sustainably sourced, fair trade cashmere brand that has quickly earned a legion of celeb fans. Stars like Connie Britton have even worn the socially conscious, mantra-driven designs on the red carpet (the Nashville star rocked a black style that read “Poverty is Sexist” at the 2018 Golden Globes).

In a statement, MacPherson said that the collab with Anderson was a no brainer given the trainer’s shared mission to motivate and inspire women.

“A close friend took me to my first TA class last year and I felt it’s effects immediately. Since then I have been a devotee of the Tracy Anderson Method workouts, especially the live streaming ones, which I do from home,” she shared. “As a busy mother of two who also struggles with anxiety, these workouts have helped me strengthen my body and combat my anxiety. Most importantly, they have made me feel more powerful in my own skin, and that is something I wish for all women this year.”

Retailing for $380 each, the Tracy Anderson x Lingua Franca collection is available for a limited time at Tracy Anderson studio locations in NYC and L.A. or online at tracyanderson.com.

