Doing a double take! Travis Barker completely covered up his face tattoos for his cameo in Machine Gun Kelly’s “Emo Girl” music video — and he looks completely different without the ink.

The 46-year-old drummer, who plays a teacher in the opening scene, pulled a total 180 in the style department. He traded in his go-to graphic tees and studded leather jacket for an oh-so professional turtleneck, rocked a silver shaggy wig on his normally shaved head and, most noticeably, used a heck of a lot of concealer to cover up his ink.

The Blink 182 musician typically has the word “blessed” under his left eye, prayer hands on the side of his temple, “in God’s hands” on his chin, a mini anchor and a Virgin Mary tattoo on his head.

The total transformation threw fans for a loop, as many took social media by storm. Because between the lack of ink and addition of hair, Barker looked unrecognizable.

“OMFG TRAVIS WITH HAIR,” a user wrote, while another quipped, “Travis out here looking like Steve Jobs.” Someone else said: “Travis the grey wig honestly is a whole vibe.”

It’s not totally clear how Barker made his ink turn invisible, but if history is any indication, he may have reached for the KVD Vegan Beauty’s Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm. Back in March 2021, the drummer let his daughter Alabama cover up his face tattoos with the full coverage product.

While Barker has hidden his tattoos on these two occasions, the Barker Wellness founder is showing no signs to stop adding to his tattoo collection.

In fact, the father of two recently got a barbed wire tattoo on his knee — at the dentist office no less. He took to Instagram in January to show off his fabulous time management skills: getting ink while getting his teeth cleaned.

Five months prior the rocker got a “Born With Horns” tattoo with Kelly, 31. The pair initially got the ink to symbolize the name of their upcoming album. Unfortunately, the meaning of the ink has since taken a turn as the “Bloody Valentine” singer decided to change the name of their album to “Mainstream Sellout” after the fact.

He broke the news to Barker via a TikTok. “We’re friends no matter what, right?” he said to the drummer. “Remember when we got the new album name tattooed on our arm?”

With that, Barker got clued into the fact that the album name had been switched. “You didn’t,” he laughed.

