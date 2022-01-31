Teeth cleaning and tattoos! Travis Barker decided to add yet another design to his impressive ink collection. But rather than stopping at the tattoo parlor, he decided to bring the artist along to his dentist appointment.

Yes, that’s right. The 46-year-old drummer got his smile all pearly and white while a barbed wire design was inked on his left knee, around his massive skull tattoo.

“Multitasking at the dentist🦷🩸,” the Blink 182 musician caption an Instagram video of his very practical tattoo session. He later took to Instagram Stories to show a close up image of his spiky barbed wire ink.

The musician’s 4.6 million followers quickly took the comments section — and it’s easy to understand why. It’s not everyday you see someone getting tatted at the dentist.

“Bruh this guy brought his tattoo artist to the dentist lol that’s a whole new level of Boss,” a user wrote, while another said, “TRAVISSSS THIS IS ICONIC.”

Others made a point to call out that Barker isn’t the first celeb to pull the tattoo-at-the-dentist trick. Post Malone iconically received a shin tattoo from inker Ganga while getting a cosmetic procedure with Thomas Connelly, DDS.

“Did you get this idea from Post Malone? Lol,” a user quipped. Barker quickly responded to the comment. “Never I stay awake for every tattoo just managing my time,” he wrote.

While Barker was wide-eyed during the process, his calm, cool and collected nature is pretty impressive as the skin around the knee is notoriously sensitive.

That said, the “Born With Horns” drummer is a pro. He has more than 100 tattoos in his collection. Barker has everything from sweet tributes for his children, Alabama and Landon, to a massive boombox across his abs.

Barker has also received a handful of tattoos in recent months to honor fiancée Kourtney Kardashian. He has everything from an imprint of her lips inked on his arm to a script design of her name tattooed on his chest.

The Barker Wellness founder even went so far as to let the 42-year-old Poosh founder ink “I love you” in her handwriting on his arm. The impromptu session went down when the two were still dating in May 2021.

“I tattoo,” Kardashian captioned her Instagram post at the time, sharing a series of photos from the at-home inking session. And even though it was the mom of four’s first time giving a tattoo, Barker was seriously impressed.

He not only commented “woman of many talents” on her Instagram post, but he also claimed it was the “best tattoo ever” on his Instagram Stories.