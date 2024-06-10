Travis Barker is proud of his model son, Landon Barker.

The Blink-182 drummer, 48, posed backstage with Landon, 20, at the NAHMIAS SS25 menswear show held at the Pan Pacific Park Gymnasium on Sunday, June 9, in Los Angeles after Landon strutted down the runway.

The duo both dressed in black ensembles for the occasion, with Travis wearing an open short sleeve button-down to show off a crisp white tee underneath. Landon opted for a blazer with a deep V-neck, which showed off his chest tattoos.

The pair also posed with the designer, Doni Nahmias, who flashed a peace sign at the camera and kept his look simple with a washed-black t-shirt, black jeans and matching hat.

The father-son duo weren’t the only famous faces at the show.

Travis’ longtime friend and collaborator, Machine Gun Kelly, was also in attendance at Sunday’s event. The Mainstream Sellout artist, 34, performed a mini concert for the crowd, playing guitar while the models walked around him.

“Thanks for letting us be the soundtrack to your new collection / show,” he captioned a video via his Instagram Story.

“He was the first celebrity to ever wear the brand,” Nahmias told Women’s Wear Daily of his connection with MGK. “He wore a random shearling jacket when nobody even knew I existed. Ever since we’ve always stayed in touch. I sent him a text saying I was doing my first L.A. show and wanted a live band because it was kind of grungy high school that was what I was connecting to, and he said let’s do it. It took no convincing.”

While both MGK and Landon were the perfect picks to participate in the NAHMIAS show, it’s not Landon’s first rodeo strutting down the catwalk.

Travis and wife Kourtney Kardashian sat front row to support Landon as he walked the runway at the Autumn/Winter 2022 AMIRI show. They were joined by Karadshian’s daughter Penelope and son Mason, along with Travis’ daughter, Alabama.

Kardashian, 45, shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick. Travis shares Landon and Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and is stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, whom Moakler shares with ex and legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Together, Kardashian and Travis share son Rocky Thirteen, whom they welcomed in November 2023.