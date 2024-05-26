Scott Disick has a special bond with his only daughter, Penelope.

“This little girl has made my life so much better,” Disick, 41, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, May 25. “I realy [sic] recommend having one.”

Disick uploaded a selfie of himself and Penelope, 11, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. Disick wore a gray sweatshirt and matching sunglasses while sitting in a chair outside. Penelope stood behind her dad, puckering her lips for the camera.

Disick and Kardashian, 44, first became parents in 2009, welcoming son Mason. Penelope followed three years later. The then-couple later welcomed son Reign in 2014 before calling it quits the next year. Disick and Kardashian have since remained committed to amicably coparenting their kids.

“The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids. Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids,” Disick exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019. “They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way. We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.”

He concluded: “We live a few miles apart and it’s simple. The fact that we’ve tried and made it work makes life that much better. I couldn’t imagine raising three children with somebody I couldn’t speak to every day.”

Kardashian, for her part, has moved on with Travis Barker. They wed in 2022, one year before welcoming son Rocky Thirteen. (Barker, 48, also shares three kids from his past marriage to Shanna Moakler.) Disick was happy for the married couple regarding their new addition.

“Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis,” a source told Us in June 2023. “As much as he wishes things could have worked out for them, at the end of the day, all he wants is for Kourtney to be happy.”

The Flip It Like Disick alum had previously been candid about his difficulties watching Kardashian find love with Barker.

“Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on,” Disick said in an April 2022 episode of The Kardashians. “I’d rather be around [Kourtney and Travis] and be around my family than not at all. It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically but now it has become a huge adjustment losing her as sort of a best friend. Now we are really more coparents. I would say it is probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

Despite the ups and downs with Kardashian, Disick has loved sharing his fatherly moments with his kids via social media. Penelope and Reign have also frequently appeared in Kardashians scenes at his house.

As Sunday, May 26, is Disick’s 41st birthday, his kids did something special to mark the occasion.

“Ain’t love grand,” he wrote via Instagram Story, sharing a pic of Penelope and Reign’s DIY picnic inside his house. “Love u guys! Best bday a dad could ever wish [for].”