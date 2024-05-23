Kris Jenner applauded Scott Disick for getting healthy.

During The Kardashians season 5 premiere, which started streaming on Thursday, May 23, Kris, 68, had nothing but praise when she saw Scott, 40.

“Wow somebody has lost a lot of weight,” Kris told Scott as they shared a hug after reuniting. “You look great.”

In a confessional, Kris elaborated on how proud she was of Scott following his ups and downs in the public eye. “Scott looks great. I know he has really struggled the last year or so,” she told the cameras. “I felt like he was not in the best place and it made me really sad.”

During the scene with Kris and Scott, Khloé Kardashian pointed out how the contents in Scott’s fridge appeared “really healthy.”

Scott originally opened up about suffering from back issues and gaining weight after a car accident.

“Did you know that I might have to get back surgery from the car accident I was in?” he asked Kendall Jenner during an episode of the Hulu series. “My back sucks. I was with [my son] Mason and we were out on the little dirt bikes. He was asking me to teach him how to wheelie, so I fell backwards right onto my tailbone. Now I have dual back problems.”

While it aired nearly a year later, Scott’s car accident happened in August 2022. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that the Talentless cofounder was behind the wheel when the incident occurred in Calabasas.

“So I was going to pick Mason up because we were going to a movie. I was driving by myself,” Scott — who shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian — recalled in a June 2023 episode. “I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs — they are kind of like little lips. So the wheel came into the little lip and made it pull a little and by the time it pulled it smacked into a pillar.”

He continued: “It hit and did a somersault forward then hit then landed. I was up there [in my car] strapped in and hanging. Then I couldn’t get out and I tried the sunroof.”

Scott didn’t make many appearances on The Kardashians immediately after his accident. When he returned, his appearance was a topic of conversation between him and Khloé, 39.

“I gained a lot of weight here because of my back,” he told Khloé in an October 2023 episode. “Ever since that car accident, [my back pain] got worse over time.”

Khloé tried to convince Scott to make an appointment with a physical therapist, saying, “I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him. He’s barely mobile and it is all from his back. That wouldn’t make anyone feel good. I think Scott needs to realize these things are fixable. You can’t let it get you down.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.