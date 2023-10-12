Scott Disick‘s deteriorating health has created some concern for his loved ones — including Khloé Kardashian.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, October 12, Scott, 40, discussed the aftermath of his 2022 car accident.

“I gained a lot of weight here because of my back,” he told Khloé, 39, when she visited him at home. “Ever since that car accident, [my back pain] got worse over time.”

Khloé urged Scott to make an appointment with a physical therapist before his back issues required surgery.

“I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him. He’s barely mobile and it is all from his back. That wouldn’t make anyone feel good,” she noted in a confessional. “I think Scott needs to realize these things are fixable. You can’t let it get you down.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed to Us Weekly in August 2022 that Scott was behind the wheel when the solo accident occurred in Calabasas.

“It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release at the time. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”

Scott first discussed the incident on season 3 of The Kardashians.

“So I was going up to pick Mason up because we were going to a movie. I was driving by myself,” Scott — who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Kourtney Kardashian — recalled to Kris Jenner in a June episode. “I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs — they are kind of like little lips. So the wheel came into the little lip and made it pull a little and by the time it pulled it smacked into a pillar.”

The Talentless cofounder said his Lamborghini SUV was destroyed in the accident, adding, “It hit and did a somersault forward then hit then landed. I was up there [in my car] strapped in and hanging. Then I couldn’t get out and I tried the sunroof.”

Scott chose to remain focused on the positive by praising his daughter for supporting him shortly after the accident.

“Good thing I got P. She took care of me [after the accident]. She got all the blood off of me when she was there,” he added while Penelope sat next to him. “She came down with a wet rag and got my face all done. She was a great help.”

In Thursday’s episode, Scott let the cameras come with him to his first doctor’s appointment for his back issues. The medical professional told Scott he was right on the cusp of needing surgery if he didn’t take action.

“I haven’t been able to run around and I gained weight. Whatever I have to do to not have open back surgery, [I will do],” Scott noted. “[But the accident I enjoyed] sex. But now I can’t move so … I’m terrible. Get back on the wagon to f—k. No motion for me!”

Scott later thanked Khloé for being by his side, telling the cameras, “I am feeling good and I figure I am better off doing the therapy than getting possibly abused by Khloé. So I am happy to commit to this and then on my 40th birthday or something me and you … what?”

After Khloé waved off Scott’s advances, he added, “I don’t know. But on my 40th birthday maybe I will feel better.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.