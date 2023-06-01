Scott Disick discussed the details of his harrowing car accident while filming season 3 of The Kardashians.

During a new episode of the Hulu series, which premiered on Thursday, June 1, Scott, 40 recalled rolling his vehicle in the August 2022 incident.

“So I was going up to pick Mason up because we were going to a movie. I was driving by myself,” the Talentless cofounder — who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Kourtney Kardashian — recalled to Kris Jenner. “I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs — they are kind of like little lips. So the wheel came into the little lip and made it pull a little and by the time it pulled it smacked into a pillar.”

Scott noted that his Lamborghini SUV was destroyed in the accident, adding, “It hit and did a somersault forward then hit then landed. I was up there [in my car] strapped in and hanging. Then I couldn’t get out and I tried the sunroof.”

According to the New York native, his vehicle was “totaled” as soon as first responders arrived at the scene. Scott went on to praise his daughter for supporting him shortly after he was rescued from the accident.

“Good thing I got P. She took care of me [after the accident]. She got all the blood off of me when she was there,” he added while Penelope sat beside him. “She came down with a wet rag and got my face all done. She was a great help.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that the reality star was involved in a collision. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau stated that Scott was behind the wheel when the solo accident occurred in Calabasas.

“It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release at the time. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”

Scott, who has faced major ups and downs while filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021, took a step back from the spotlight in recent years. He was initially featured in multiple episodes of Hulu’s The Kardashians before ultimately not appearing in most of season 2.

Kourtney, 44, for her part, hinted that she wasn’t focused on Scott’s involvement in the series amid her romance with Travis Barker. (The Poosh founder tied the knot with the Blink-182 drummer, 47, in May 2022 after more than one year of dating.)

“I literally don’t know,” Kourtney said on an episode of the “Not Skinny but Not Fat” in October 2022 about Scott’s plans for filming, adding that she wasn’t thrilled by how the series focused on her ex-boyfriend. “I was upset that they chose to take my fairy tale and include that part of it.”

A source exclusively told Us one month later that Scott was committed to “bettering himself” after taking a step back from living in the public eye. “The Kardashians are all very supportive of Scott bettering himself. They love him and want him to love himself just as much,” the insider shared, adding that the TV personality has “has stepped up his treatment and therapy” recently.

Earlier this month, Scott received a sweet message of support from the family’s matriarch in honor of his 40th birthday. “Happy birthday to our fabulous @letthelordbewithyou Scott!!!!,” Kris, 67, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Friday, May 26. “Scott, you are so amazing! I have known you for a couple of decades now and I can’t believe how fast time flies by. I want you to know you are loved and appreciated always.”

She added: “You are so funny, kind, creative, strong, smart, collaborative, generous, and adventurous. Thank you for all of the memories we have made and the ones that are yet to come!! I love you!!! 🥳🥰🙏🏼❤️❌⭕️‼️😍🎂😘🥳🎂.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.