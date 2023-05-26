Once a member of the family, always a member of the family. Kris Jenner wished Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick a happy 40th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

“Happy birthday to our fabulous @letthelordbewithyou Scott!!!!,” the Kardashians star, 67, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Friday, May 26. “Scott, you are so amazing! I have known you for a couple of decades now and I can’t believe how fast time flies by. I want you to know you are loved and appreciated always.”

In addition to calling Disick “an amazing son, dad, uncle [and] father,” the momager noted that he will “always be a special part of our family.” She continued: “You are so funny, kind, creative, strong, smart, collaborative, generous, and adventurous. Thank you for all of the memories we have made and the ones that are yet to come!! I love you!!! 🥳🥰🙏🏼❤️❌⭕️‼️😍🎂😘🥳🎂.”

Kardashian, 44, and Disick began their years-long romance not long after they met at a party in Mexico in 2006. Many of their relationship milestones were documented on the family’s former reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, including the births of their three kids — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10 and Reign, 8.

After nearly 10 years of dating, the pair called it quits in July 2015 after Disick was photographed with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli. Disick, for his part, went on to date stars such as Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie, Amelia Hamlin, Rebecca Donaldson and Kimberly Stewart, while Kardashian has since tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kardashian and Disick continued to appear together on KUWTK throughout its 20-season run from 2007 to 2021 and now share the screen on the Kar-Jenner’s Hulu series, The Kardashians.

The Poosh founder and Disick have also maintained a cordial coparenting relationship over the years. “I’m so proud of the place we’re at as parents to our children now and all the work we’ve put into getting there,” Kardashian stated in an April 2019 Instagram video.

The Flip It Like Disick star went on to note that although coparenting isn’t the “easiest thing” for them, the fact that they’ve “tried and made it work makes life that much better.” He added: “I couldn’t imagine raising three children with somebody I couldn’t speak to every day.”

Jenner and Kourtney aren’t the only Kar-Jenner family members to maintain a good relationship with Disick. Khloé Kardashian and the New York native famously pulled many pranks together on KUWTK and have often been photographed holding hands together.

“Scott and I, the reason why we started holding hands was because in Vegas, we were going for Kim’s birthday, and we were walking down the red carpet and Scott went to grab Kourtney’s hand, but he accidentally grabbed mine and everyone got pictures,” Khloe, 38, explained in an interview with AOL in July 2019. “It was for, like, a second, but everyone got pictures and thought we were, like, together or whatever — over a hand hold! — so then we just started f–king with everyone.”

Khloé referenced her friendship with her sister’s ex after fans criticized Kim Kardashian for supporting the Good American cofounder’s ex Tristan Thompson at several of his Los Angeles Lakers games earlier this month. “Some things are just as simple as they seem,” Khloé — who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 9 months, with the athlete — wrote in an Instagram comment on May 17. “Just how I support scott and will forever support him. He’s my brother. It’s just not on an nba stage.”