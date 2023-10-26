Scott Disick‘s car accident had a significant impact on his health — but it wasn’t his only scary crash.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, October 26, Scott, 40, discussed his back issues with Kendall Jenner.

“Did you know that I might have to get back surgery from the car accident I was in?” he asked. “My back sucks. I was with [my son] Mason and we were out on the little dirt bikes. He was asking me to teach him how to wheelie, so I fell backwards right onto my tailbone. Now I have dual back problems.”

Scott’s recent injury comes after he was involved in a car accident in August 2022. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that the Talentless cofounder was behind the wheel when the incident occurred in Calabasas.

“So I was going to pick Mason up because we were going to a movie. I was driving by myself,” Scott — who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Kourtney Kardashian — recalled in a June episode. “I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs — they are kind of like little lips. So the wheel came into the little lip and made it pull a little and by the time it pulled it smacked into a pillar.”

He continued: “It hit and did a somersault forward then hit then landed. I was up there [in my car] strapped in and hanging. Then I couldn’t get out and I tried the sunroof.”

After his accident, Scott made limited appearances on the hit Hulu reality series. He returned in an episode earlier this month, where Khloé Kardashian weighed in on his health issues.

“I gained a lot of weight here because of my back,” he told Khloé, 39. “Ever since that car accident, [my back pain] got worse over time.”

Khloé subsequently convinced Scott to make an appointment with a physical therapist, saying, “I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him. He’s barely mobile and it is all from his back. That wouldn’t make anyone feel good. I think Scott needs to realize these things are fixable. You can’t let it get you down.”

In Thursday’s episode, Scott took a different medical approach by going to the hospital for an epidural. Kris Jenner was by Scott’s side but left before his procedure was over.

“Your mom was thinking about me. She came with me. The procedure was 15 minutes and [when] I woke up she wasn’t there. That was nice,” he quipped to Kendall, 27, before they did a joint sound bath.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.