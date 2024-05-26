Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest son, Mason, is officially on social media.

Mason, 14, debuted his new Instagram account on Saturday, May 25, which has since been verified.

In his first post, Mason wore baggy trousers and a fitted black T-shirt on a balcony. A black baseball cap covered his face. Both Kourtney, 45, and Disick, 40, dropped “likes” on the post as did his aunts Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Both Kim, 43, and Khloé, 39, were in disbelief that their eldest nephew had joined the social media platform.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Son Mason Through the Years They grow up so fast! Mason Disick, the eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, was raised in the spotlight. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars welcomed the little one on December 14 at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles. He weighed in at seven pounds and 6 ounces, measuring 19.6 inches. “Having Mason […]

“You’re really on Instagram,” Kim marveled in her Instagram reply.

Khloé also commented on Mason’s social media debut. “I can’t believe my @masondisick is on Insta,” she wrote via Instagram Stories, resharing Mason’s initial post. “The one who named [Kim and I] Kiki and Koko is a legit teenager.”

In follow-up posts on his account, Mason shared additional snaps with his “fam” of friends and his siblings, Penelope and Reign. Mason, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, are the three children of Kourtney and Disick, who split for good in 2014. Kourtney is now married to Travis Barker, welcoming son Rocky together in 2023. (Barker, 48, also shares three kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

While much of Mason’s childhood was featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he’s sought a more private life as he entered his teenage phase. Disick did give a rare update on Mason during the season 5 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“He’s great, he’s really been unbelievable,” Disick told Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, in an episode that dropped earlier this week. “We’re closer than ever. He’s extremely excited about that new car you promised him in three years.”

Related: The Kardashian-Jenner Family: Get to Know the Next Generation While making their mark on the entertainment and business world, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is also raising their next generation. Kourtney Kardashian was the first of Kris Jenner’s children to have kids of her own. Kourtney and her now-ex Scott Disick welcomed their eldest son, Mason, in December 2009, followed by daughter Penelope three years later. […]

Kris, 68, had previously promised to buy Mason, her oldest grandchild, a car when he turns 16 and passes his driving test.

“[I told him] on his bar mitzvah that I would buy him a car when he was 16 if I felt really confident and I could have proof that he’s never done any drugs or alcohol or anything like that,” Kris said during an April episode of the “Next Question With Katie Couric” podcast. “And then yeah, what happens is my kids kept, you know, keep having kids. So now I have a feeling I’m going to be kind of on the hook for 13 cars.”

In addition to Kourtney’s four kids, Kris is also “Lovey” — her grandparent nickname — to Khloé, Kim, Kylie and Rob Kardashian’s respective little ones.