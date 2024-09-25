Travis Kelce wears whatever he wants, regardless if it’s in trend or not.

Travis, 34, opened up about his recent style during a Wednesday, September 24, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with brother Jason Kelce.

“Who determines what’s in and what’s not in?” Jason, 36, asked his brother after recapping Travis’ pregame outfit ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday, September 22.

“I really don’t care what’s in, what’s not in,” Travis replied. “I just go out there and have fun wearing some s– that I think looks cool.” He continued, “I really don’t care whats in, what’s not in.”

Travis then gushed about his most recent pregame outfit, which featured bright red sneakers from Justin Timberlake’s 2013 Legends of the Summer collab with Air Jordan, and a black and white suit from Lemaire. “I wanted to flood because I thought I had some cool shoes on,” he said, referring to the slang term meaning pants that sit slightly above the ankle.

Travis’ cropped pants perfectly showed off his rare sneakers, which featured a sparkly pattern and suede embellishments.

Travis Kelce arrives in Atlanta for Sunday Night Football 👀 pic.twitter.com/rY0V9P1Ir2 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 22, 2024

“It’s whatever you want your line to be,” Travis continued. “I wish I played as good as I felt.”

Elsewhere during the podcast, Travis, who plays as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, teased that he’ll be coordinating his sneakers with his game day outfits throughout the 2024-2025 NFL season.

“Be on the lookout, man,” Travis told fans, noting he’ll be wearing a Jordan 4 design for his upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 29.

Travis previously matched his sneakers to his ensemble for the Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on September 15. At the time, he sported an Off-White x Nike forest green shirt featuring a wood pattern, black shorts and emerald Jordan Retro 2s sneakers designed by Ray Allen.