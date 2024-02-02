Travis Kelce is a facial hair expert.

Kelce, 34, proved to be a pro at guessing famous mustaches during a game of Name that Stache with CBS Sports on Friday, February 2. In the clip, shared via the official NFL on CBS’ TikTok account, Kelce correctly guessed seven out of 10 celebrity mustaches, including Steve Harvey, Hulk Hogan, Michael Cera, Post Malone and more.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end started off the game strong by correctly recognizing coach Andy Reid’s mustache. “Easy,” he joked. “I can see that one in my sleep.”

While Kelce was spot on with most of the celebs — and even got the mustache of Ron Burgundy, Will Ferrell’s character in Anchorman, correct — he mixed up a few stars’ facial hair.

At one point during the game, Kelce confidently felt a particular beard belonged to Josh Allen’s face but was really Miles Teller’s. “I didn’t realize Miles and Josh had a similar stache,” he explained after realizing he was incorrect. “Very powerful duo right there.”

He also confused Dr. Phil for Alex Trebek, and “botched” Sam Elliot’s mustache for cartoon character Mr. Magoo. “Sorry Sam,” he quipped.

Lastly, Kelce was given a photo of his own mustache from September 2023. “It’s your boy, he said. “Me! Nice. That’s a good stache.”

Through the years, Kelce has had quite a facial hair evolution. From beards and scruff to goatees and a freshly shaven face, the tight end has experimented quite a lot.

Currently, he’s rocking a grown-out beard as he nears the Super Bowl. Many NFL players are known to sport a playoff beard, also known as a superstitious practice that requires not shaving until after the AFC Championships or Super Bowl.

Kelce, himself, said he prefers a beard to a clean shave. “I don’t like the way my face looks, and I’m going to keep my beard,” he said during an April 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.