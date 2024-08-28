Travis Kelce nailed another funky outfit while attending the Kansas City Sports Awards.

Kelce, 34, looked cool in a satin suit while being honored as the Polsinelli Sportsman of the Year at the awards show, which was held at the Kansas City Downtown Marriott Muehlebach Tower on Tuesday, August 27. Kelce’s ensemble featured a navy blue blazer, which he paired with a matching polo shirt and dark trousers. He accessorized with a silver watch.

Kelce completed his look by parting his brunette hair by the side and slicking his tresses down. He also rocked a mustache.

The tight end was reported to leave Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion on Monday, August 26, heading back to Kansas City after enjoying a weekend with Swift, 34, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Kelce on exceeding his wildest expectations on/off field: Ends by saying: “Just being curious and adventurous in different career field, knowing that football is going to end for everyone except for Spags.” 😂– He Thanks KC: “I’ve been here 12 Years, I love the support.” pic.twitter.com/D6LNrVPxYu — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) August 28, 2024

This isn’t the first fresh outfit Travis has served Us this year. While walking into the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, Travis looked cool in a sparkly suit designed by Mike Amiri. His outfit featured a black tweed jacket with silver accents, a black T-shirt, matching pants and suede boots.

He added even more sparkle to his look with diamond chain necklaces and dainty silver hoop earrings. Travis further accessorized with black shades and a printed leather bag.

Travis later gushed about the design during a February episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with Jason, 36.

“When it came down to doing the Super Bowl ‘fit, I really didn’t want to put too much thought into it,” Travis explained. “I met Mike in Vegas actually before, over the summer. It made all the sense in the world.”

Travis continued, “It fit like a glove baby and it worked. It was comfortable, too. He had me looking like a black disco ball walking into the disco.”