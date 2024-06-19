When the Kansas City Chiefs were gifted diamond and ruby-encrusted rings in commemoration of their February 11 Super Bowl win on Thursday, June 13, a tiny typo stood out.

The rings, which are worth $40,000 each, list the seeding of the Chiefs’ postseason opponents on their interior: the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

Instead of listing the Miami Dolphins as the sixth seed, they are incorrectly listed as the seventh.

As far as the team’s tight end Travis Kelce is concerned, the typo is nothing to fret about.

Related: Travis Kelce Looks So Cool In His All-Black Game Day Outfit Travis Kelce might be one of the NFL’s most accomplished tight ends, but he is equally known for his stylish ensembles off the field. Kelce’s style frequently makes a splash ahead of every Kansas City Chiefs game, whether he struts into a stadium in a tailored suit or a designer two-piece. “Without a doubt, I […]

“One major little goof on the ring, Miami is listed as the seventh seed because it has all of the games you guys had to win to get there,” Jason Kelce said during a Wednesday, June 19, episode of the brothers’ podcast, “New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce.”

“Miami was actually the sixth seed,” Jason, 36, continued. “I guess that’s just the way the ring is. Like, nobody’s gonna… are you gonna get it fixed?”

“I don’t give a s–t,” Travis replied, adding, “I like it that we didn’t give a f— about what seed Miami is. They were the seventh. Who cares? They could’ve done no seeds on the side of them. I would’ve been fine.”

Travis went on to say that if anything, he feels the typo lends character to the rings.

“I think it makes it more unique,” he said. “Like, ‘Oh, yeah, we made it really detailed, and, oops, we screwed up.’”

Related: See Every Celebrity Who Attended the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas Super Bowl Sunday brought an A-list crowd together to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play in the NFL championship at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. The game serves as a rematch of the 2020 big game that the Missouri team won. The athletes — including respective quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Brock […]

Travis has won a total of three Super Bowls (first in 2020, then again in 2023 and 2024) since joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013.

In the same episode, Jason asked Travis which Super Bowl ring has been his favorite.

“I mean, this one’s pretty damn cool,” Travis said. “This one has… it’s massive. It has, like, the shape of the oval of the football with just diamonds going around it. It feels like a championship ring when you look at it. It’s like, ‘Damn, that thing feels and looks like a championship ring.'”