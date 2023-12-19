Trisha Yearwood is ending 2023 with a bang.

Yearwood, 59, took to Instagram on Monday, December 18, to show off her new fringe.

The singer posted a series of photos modeling the new hairstyle. She posed in what appeared to be a hair salon wearing a bright red blazer, black leather leggings and sparkly silver boots. She also sported full glam including black eyeliner, long lashes and bold red lipstick.

She captioned the post: “Closing out Vegas ‘23 with a bang! Special thanks to @goodwillglendastyle for the gorgeous blonde balayage, Ray @wynnlasvegas Salon for the bangin’ haircut, and @lypservice for the glam. Those red lips tho! Merry Christmas, and love one another! 🎄♥️💚”

Yearwood also included a snap of herself taken right before the makeover, in which she posed in a hot pink long-sleeve top featuring a cutout neckline, blue skinny jeans and hot pink heeled feather boots.

Friends and fans alike weighed in on Yearwood’s new ‘do. Comedian Leanne Morgan wrote, “Now I’m gonna need bangs!!” as actress Melissa Peterman, who has bangs herself, commented, “Welcome to the club!!! See you at the meetings!!! You look banging!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥”

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth was focused on more than just Yearwood’s new hairstyle as she gushed, “The pink shoes.”

The last time Yearwood posted about a hair refresh was in July when she dyed her already-blonde hair lighter and added in layers inspired by Goldie Hawn. She captioned the post: “Vegas. I did a thing! ✂️Hair inspo: the iconic @goldiehawn!!”

Yearwood, who is married to country singer Garth Brooks, got her big break in the industry with her 1991 single “She’s in Love with the Boy,” which rose to number one on the Billboard country singles chart that same year. She has since produced 15 studio albums and released 56 singles.

Yearwood first met Brooks, 61, in 1987 at a demo recording in songwriter Kent Blazy‘s studio. Although they hit it off at the time, Yearwood was married to music producer Christopher Latham, and Brooks was married to Sandy Mahl. After they both finalized their divorces (Yearwood divorced her second husband, Robert Reynolds, in 1999, while Brooks divorced Mahl, now 58, in 2001), the pair began dating and eventually wed in 2005.

In 2018, Yearwood opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her marriage. “People thought, ‘Well, two celebrities who are in the same business, they won’t last,’” she said, adding, “I’m invested in this family, this is what I want for myself and no offense to anything else in my past, but I get it, I get it now and this is what I want. So we just earn it. Day by day.”

In 2019, Brooks gave Us another exclusive look into their relationship. “I think how she inspires me is she thinks differently than me. And so it forces you out of just what you think you know, into what don’t you know, and to look over in there,” he said. “We’re kind of in that stage where we have discussions that are intense, a little more than usual.”