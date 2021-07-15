From sports to spa days! Tristan Thompson took time out of his day to give his daughter True Thompson a beautiful, pink manicure.

While the effort and intense concentration was most certainly there, the 3-year-old wasn’t too impressed with her father’s nail painting prowess.

That said, 30-year-old NBA player really pulled out all the stops. Seriously, his set up was equivalent to that of an IRL glam team. And lucky for Us, he documented the adorable interaction via Instagram Stories earlier this week.

When it came to turning the living room into a salon, no stone was left unturned. From a bottle of pretty pink polish that matched perfectly with True’s adorable floral-print Zimmermann romper to little cups with nail polish remover and even a full-blown beauty kit, there’s no question that the athlete was intent on mastering his manicure skills.

Of course, there was also a towel on the ground to catch any polish fallout.

“Am I doing a good job, TuTu? Do you have money to pay?” the sports player asked his toddler, who had her hair styled in the cutest little space buns.

Unfortunately, True came to her appointment with any cash. And, apparently she’s leaving unsatisfied too. She responded with a resounding, “No,” on both accounts, which obviously made her father laugh.

Thankfully, there seems to a family special at their DIY spa. “Don’t worry, this one will be free on the house,” Thompson told his daughter.

Thompson shares True with Khloé Kardashian. The on-again, off-again couple “broke up a few weeks ago,” a source told Us on June 21. That said, “they remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent,” the source added.

Later that month, another source explained to Us: “Khloé still loves Tristan and would take him back in a heartbeat, but that’s not happening any time soon.”

The source continued: “They spend pretty much 24/7 together and now that she broke with him, they’re not around each other as much. She’s trying to just adjust and transition into being friendly coparents and separate her emotions from him.”

The former couple originally started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in April 2018.

Thompson and Kardashian broke up one year later, after the athlete hooked up with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend at the time. Fast forward to August 2020, and Us Weekly confirmed that the duo were back together.