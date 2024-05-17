The one and only Tyra Banks gave Us a quick modeling lesson at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party.

At the Thursday, May 16, event, which took place at Hard Rock Cafe in New York City and marked the publication’s 60th anniversary, Banks, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly that the secret to taking the perfect bikini photo is all about feet positioning.

“Find the light, honey!” Banks began, before explaining that she would then “have somebody hold the camera straight — not too high, not too low and crop the shot at the knee.”

She added, “Make your feet pigeon-toed as much as possible. It will give you a very flattering hip and thigh. You’ll look crazy in the wide shot, but yeah, it works.”

For the Thursday soirée, Banks meant business in a black power suit that was contrasted with a magenta lapels and buttons. She paired the suit with pointed-toe pumps. She wore her blonde hair in big bouncy curls and rocked a bold smokey eye.

Related: Tyra Banks’ Hosting Duties Through the Years: ‘America’s Next Top Model,’ ‘Danci... All she needs is her signature smize! Tyra Banks got her start as a model, but she is perhaps more well-known as a TV host in this day and age. The businesswoman took the world by storm when she kicked off America’s Next Top Model in May 2003. She not only served as a host and mentor […]

The celebration was especially meaningful for Banks, as it marked her return to Sports Illustrated for the milestone issue, which was sponsored by Gold Bond.

Banks was named a “Legend” alongside 27 other women, including Martha Stewart, Molly Sims, Lily Aldridge, who posed on a special cover in glamorous gold gowns.

“The Legends hold the power to represent the collective us. Each one has played a significant role in the brand’s last 10 years, holding important conversations that have helped shift societal perceptions and led to incredible change for women,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day gushed. (In addition to the legendary covers, Chrissy Teigen, Gayle King and Hunter McCgrady had individual covers.)

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

Banks made her SI Swimsuit debut in 1993 and then made history as the first Black woman to cover a SI Swimsuit issue alone in 1996.

When asked by SI what it means to be a legend, Banks shared, “Busting down the door so other people can come through.”