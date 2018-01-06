Tyra Banks: What’s in My Bag?

For Tyra Banks, being a mom means sharing her tote with son York, 2. Stashed inside is the aden + anais giraffe-print blanket he’s “obsessed with,” she says. “He calls it ‘Raffi.’”

The former catwalker, 44, who returns to America’s Next Top Model this season, empties her tote for Us Weekly.

Checks and Balances

“I’m a crazy keeper of receipts. I write ‘business’ or ‘personal’ on every single one. My friends think I’m insane.”

Smooth Operator

“There’s this Lemon & Lei lotion I got at the farmers market. They ran up to me and gave me this body butter for free and now I’m a regular costumer!”

Spice of Life

“I go to this burger joint, but they don’t season their meat enough. I put seasoning salt with sesame seeds in a plastic bag and bring it to the restaurant to put a little on it.”

Chew on This

“I love gum. I have a problem. I don’t know if it’s healthy or not, but I’ll chew a piece for like 30 seconds and then spit it out because I like the new taste.”

Toy Time

“My son loves Bong Bong. It’s a little VW bug van. He blames everything on it, like, ‘Bong Bong dropped the cooking on the floor.’ It’s his scapegoat.”

What else is inside Banks’ bag? A Rabeanco wallet in salmon; an iPhone 7 Plus in rose gold with a clear case; an iPhone wall charger; a MacBook Pro in space grey; Static Nails in Disturbia; Tyra Beauty Clean Machine cleanser; The Mountains Echoed by Khaled Hosseini; a Pharmaca frequent buyer card; an AAA card; a Priority Pass card; an L.A. Public Library key tag; an iPic Theater key tag; Torn Ranch Jumbo Cashews; three BAO Foot Spa gift cards; 5Gum in spearmint; Wrigley’s Juicy Fruit and Extra Bubblegum gum.

America’s Next Top Model returns Tuesday, January 9, on VH1 at 8 p.m. ET.

