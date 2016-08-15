Asked and answered! Urban Decay announced via Instagram on Sunday, August 14, that a new Naked palette is coming to stores near you in the fall.
After fans inundated the brand via Instagram and email with requests for “more nudes” and “more mattes” in their eyeshadow palettes, the cult cosmetics company is delivering in a big way. “We heard. We listened. And here it is: Naked Ultimate Basics,” a press release for the newest addition to the cosmetics line stated. “All the edgy, versatile, matte neutrals our community begged for, in one insane palette.”
The Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics palette includes 12 all-new shades in flattering neutral colors that range from soft, fair highlights to terra-cotta and eggplant, without a shimmer in sight.
“[It’s] the ultimate range of matte neutrals,” Urban Decay’s founding partner, Wende Zomnir, commented on the brand’s Instagram announcement. “Done the Naked way.” The new palette, which retails for $55, will be available on Urbandecay.com on September 18.
When we say we listen to you, we mean it. All over social media, UD junkies have been begging us for a new Naked palette with more neutral matte shades—and we came through! We loaded Naked Ultimate Basics with 12 ALL-NEW must-have neutrals, from cool to warm—all with a little edge that makes them Naked. #YouLookBetterNaked #NakedUltimateBasics
Naked Ultimate Basics follows in the footsteps of Urban Decay’s wildly popular $165 Naked vault sets, which showcase the makeup collection’s beloved neutral shadows and have a history of selling out the same day they’re released.