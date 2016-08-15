Asked and answered! Urban Decay announced via Instagram on Sunday, August 14, that a new Naked palette is coming to stores near you in the fall.

Related: PHOTOS: 13 Beauty Hacks From Instagram That Actually Work Extend the life of your mascara, cover up dark circles and reduce redness in pimples with these genius beauty hacks from Instagram!

After fans inundated the brand via Instagram and email with requests for “more nudes” and “more mattes” in their eyeshadow palettes, the cult cosmetics company is delivering in a big way. “We heard. We listened. And here it is: Naked Ultimate Basics,” a press release for the newest addition to the cosmetics line stated. “All the edgy, versatile, matte neutrals our community begged for, in one insane palette.”

Related: PHOTOS: '90s Cult Beauty Products You Forgot You Were Obsessed With Lip Smackers, Sun In, Hard Candy and many more of your favorite '90s beauty products — see then and now pictures!

The Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics palette includes 12 all-new shades in flattering neutral colors that range from soft, fair highlights to terra-cotta and eggplant, without a shimmer in sight.

“[It’s] the ultimate range of matte neutrals,” Urban Decay’s founding partner, Wende Zomnir, commented on the brand’s Instagram announcement. “Done the Naked way.” The new palette, which retails for $55, will be available on Urbandecay.com on September 18.

Naked Ultimate Basics follows in the footsteps of Urban Decay’s wildly popular $165 Naked vault sets, which showcase the makeup collection’s beloved neutral shadows and have a history of selling out the same day they’re released.