Friends, it’s not even October, but we’ve found the easiest Halloween costume around — and it might look familiar.

Urban Outfitters recently released pre-packaged costumes for the annual spooky holiday, including an “Influencer” set. In the $59 look you’ll find a bra top and leggings, otherwise known as what you wear to the gym. And the slate gray leggings and dove gray crop were styled with an uber long platinum wig, black baseball cap, oversized frames and white sneakers. If that reminds you of Yeezy Season 6 and any of the looks that Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton wore to advertise the collection. Well, that’s intentional.

So, for less than $60, you can snap up a look that you probably already own along with every single person on your Instagram feed. Because let’s face it: unless you have a wig, the look is essentially day clothes. And, well, it would be fairly easy to cobble together on your own. You’ve got to give the retailer props for having a sense of humor.

Some reviewers Reviewers don’t seem to feel that way— a few have written mixed statements about the product, including “Influencers are the dumbest things I’ve ever seen. Get a real job,” with a another commenter writing, “this might be the dumbest thing I’ve ever witnessed.”

If you are, how should we say this, looking for a low- effort Halloween costume, we suggest focusing on your hair and makeup like Vanessa Hudgens’. Because, hey, if you nail your witchy smokey eye and vampy lip, all you have to do is grab a broom and a hat and your costume is set. Check out the how-to here! Or, you know, you could grab a sheet and cut two holes in it. That works too.

