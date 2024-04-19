On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Breaking Beauty, Crista Lacqua and I (Robyn Merrett), tested Well People’s Lush Tinted Lip Oil, which retails for $12.

I’m a big fan of lip oils, as they provide hydration and nourishment while also giving your pout a polished finish. As of late, I’ve been opting for lip oils over balms. Well People’s offerings are packed with a botanical oil blend, shea butter and lanolin alternative — a plant-derived ingredient that gives lips a glossy, high shine.

I tried out the shade Daylily Petal, which is a warm light brown hue that looks moody but natural. It reminded me of a color Naomi Campbell would have donned in the ‘90s.

Crista, for her part, lathered on the product in Soft Peony, which is a warm neutral pink.

Crista raved over the thick applicator as it made it “easy to apply” the oil. “This is gorgeous! It’s a really subtle nude,” she said. “This is great for spring — especially if you want to opt for softer colors.”

Crista and I both voted slay and shoppers agree!

Online reviewers praised the oil for not “feathering.” Others gushed that the product doesn’t make lips feel “sticky” and were impressed by its “noticeable” color.

Lip oils are a great alternative to gloss and lipstick as they help you easily incorporate skincare into your makeup routine — although that should be a given. (All cosmetics products should be applied to clean, hydrated and nourished skin!)

Watch the video above and let Us know what you think in the comments section on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.