Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Best Beauty Looks at the 2024 Oscars: From Hair to Makeup

By
Best Beauty Looks At The 2024 Oscars 824 Zendaya Feature
15
Zendaya. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

A star-studded affair indeed! A-listers flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, for the 2024 Oscars. And while the Academy Awards are famously deemed the biggest night in Hollywood for film connoisseurs, you can say it’s a pretty special evening for beauty lovers, too.

The red carpet was flooded with impeccably fabulous looks crafted by some of the best makeup artists and hair stylists in the business. The glamour seen this award season has not disappointed, and we couldn’t be happier to report that the last big ceremony of the year wowed Us just as much.

Celebrities opted for softer makeup looks and timeless hairdos to allow their exquisite gowns to take center stage. America Ferrera, dressed in a Barbie-perfect Versace confection, was one notable guest to rock a laid-back glow courtesy of pro Linda Hay and CoverGirl cosmetic products. And Joanna Simkin wanted to make sure the makeup on her client Cynthia Erivo stood out to a certain extent.

Spring Coffee At Home Products

Deal of the Day

Flavor Is In Full Bloom View Deal

“The green leather [of her dress] had such an amazing texture that I wanted her skin to gleam and her eyes to pop without overpowering,” Simkin stated in a press release.

Scroll on to see the other beautiful hair and makeup looks that left Us swooning.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Stars You Never Realized Got Their Start on Disney Channel

America Ferrera

cynthia erivo
Oscars 2023 Best Beauty gallery

Emily Blunt
1351180879gabrielle union 206

Gabrielle Union

Issa Rae
Margot Robbie Will Reportedly Get $50 Million for Barbie Movie After Box Office Soars Past $1 Billion 254

Margot Robbie
Zendaya

Zendaya

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!