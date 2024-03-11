A star-studded affair indeed! A-listers flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, for the 2024 Oscars. And while the Academy Awards are famously deemed the biggest night in Hollywood for film connoisseurs, you can say it’s a pretty special evening for beauty lovers, too.

The red carpet was flooded with impeccably fabulous looks crafted by some of the best makeup artists and hair stylists in the business. The glamour seen this award season has not disappointed, and we couldn’t be happier to report that the last big ceremony of the year wowed Us just as much.

Celebrities opted for softer makeup looks and timeless hairdos to allow their exquisite gowns to take center stage. America Ferrera, dressed in a Barbie-perfect Versace confection, was one notable guest to rock a laid-back glow courtesy of pro Linda Hay and CoverGirl cosmetic products. And Joanna Simkin wanted to make sure the makeup on her client Cynthia Erivo stood out to a certain extent.

“The green leather [of her dress] had such an amazing texture that I wanted her skin to gleam and her eyes to pop without overpowering,” Simkin stated in a press release.

Scroll on to see the other beautiful hair and makeup looks that left Us swooning.