America Ferrera wowed at the 2024 Oscars.

Ferrera, 39, looked seriously stylish in a custom chainmail Atelier Versace gown at the awards show on Sunday, March 10, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Her shimmery ensemble — which took over 400 hours to make — featured thick straps, a fitted skirt and dainty gown. Styled by Karla Welch, the Barbie star elevated her look with a diamond necklace from Pomellato and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Ferrera donned soft glam including pink lips and long lashes. Her brunette tresses were parted down the side styled in beachy waves.

Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Welch gushed to E!‘s Zanna Roberts Rassi that Ferrera’s look was a “mission” to achieve, sharing that Versace created “10 different versions” of the gown. She noted that Ferrera decided to look pretty in pink for the soirée because “Barbie changed her life.”

This year, Ferrera is up for her first Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role as Gloria in Barbie.

Last month, Ferrera opened up about receiving her nomination while speaking with Good Morning America. “I had a crazy dream to have a fabulous career as an actress and I think this is for so many people the mountaintop,” she gushed. “I remember watching Halle Berry win and Julia Roberts win, and kinda feeling like, ‘That feels like an impossible gulf to cross from here to there.’ But you gotta try. You gotta have something to aim for. I feel like for so many actors and filmmakers, it’s the dream.”

Ferrera’s costar Ryan Gosling also received a supporting actor nomination for his role as Ken.

While Barbie’s leading lady Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were not nominated in their respective categories, the movie is still up for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

Hit songs from the movie, including “I’m Just Ken”(written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and performed by Gosling) and “What Was I Made For?” (by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell), are both up for Best Original Song.