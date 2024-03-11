The 2024 Oscars proved to be a stylish night to remember.

The biggest names in Hollywood commanded attention on the Sunday, March 10, red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. We’re talking waist-cinching silhouettes, out-of-this-world textures and lively hues. While it’s safe to say the stars brought their fashion A-game to the big night, a handful stood out among the rest.

Us Weekly named Lupita Nyong’o, Hailee Steinfeld, Zendaya, Gabrielle Union and America Ferrera as this year’s best dressed.

To see their looks, press “play” on the video above and keep scrolling to get the breakdown on our favorite looks of the night!

5) America Ferrera

After rocking mostly all-black outfits throughout the Barbie press tour and muted shades at prior award shows, Ferrera, 39, channeled her inner doll in Versace. The bespoke figure-hugging gown took 400 hours to make and was perfected after 10 versions. Ferrera was styled by Karla Welch, who gushed, “We thought we’d save the pink for last.”

4) Gabrielle Union

Union, 51, looked statuesque in a sparkly flared Carolina Herrera mini dress worn over a coordinating maxi skirt. The combination revived the peplum trend and proved that fashion should be innovative.

3) Zendaya

Corsets are having a major moment, and Zendaya, 27, gave the craze an update in an exposed corset gown by Armani Privé. The design featured a black bodice partially shielded by a chrome pink gown covered in palm trees.

2) Hailee Steinfeld

Every red carpet needs drama, and Steinfeld, 27, delivered. She was whimsical, artful and youthful in a strapless Elie Saab design. The gown featured a plunging sweetheart neckline that was adorned with crushed gold embellishments. The look fell into a billowing skirt and was completed with a neck scarf.

1) Lupita Nyong’o

Nyong’o, 41, had our heads in the clouds thanks to this sky blue custom Armani Privé gown. Equipped with sequins and feathers, the elegant dress clung to Nyong’o’s figure and made her look like royalty. Nyong’o first had the look made for the 2020 ceremony, but decided against wearing it at the time. The gown was especially perfect for the 2024 soirée as it perfectly complemented Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Louis Vuitton gown as Nyong’o presented her with the Best Supporting Actress award — which Nyong’o herself took home in 2014.