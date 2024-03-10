Da’Vine Joy Randolph is ready for her close up.

The 37-year-old actress turned heads at the 2024 Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, in a custom powder blue Louis Vuitton gown. The sparkly dress featured oversized off-the-shoulder feather sleeves and a flowy long train that extended out to the side.

She accessorized the look with a pair of simple dangling earrings. Randolph wore her hair down in loose waves and parted to the side. She sported dramatic black winged eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow and glossy lips.

The actress won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers. Lupita Nyong’o, who wore a similar powder blue gown to the event, presented Randolph with her award.

“God is so good. God is so good,” Randolph said as she accepted the award.

“I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career. I started off as a singer. My mother said to me, go across that street to the theater department, there’s something for you there. I thank my mother for doing that. I thank you to all the people that have stepped into my path that have ushered me and guided me. For so long I just wanted to be different, and now I realize I just need to be myself. I thank you for seeing me.”

Set in the 1970s, The Holdovers follows a New England prep school teacher (Giamatti) as he stays on campus during Christmas break to supervise a group of students who have nowhere else to go. Along the way, he befriends a rebellious student (Sessa) and the school cook (Randolph), who is grieving the loss of her son to the Vietnam War.

Based on her impressive array of red carpet dresses, it’s clear to see that Randolph has a deep love of fashion, which translates both on and off screen.

In an interview with NPR that aired on February 27, Randolph revealed that most of the costumes she wore on The Idol (a TV series starring Lily-Rose Depp, Abel Tesfaye and Troye Sivan) were taken from her own closet.

“A lot of times, you know, TV moves fast, and also because I’m a specialty size, sometimes it was like, ‘we don’t have time to custom make this or that,’” Randolph told NPR host Brittany Luse. “No problem. I got it in my closet. No problem. I went ahead and bought it. Do you know what I mean?”