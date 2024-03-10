Zendaya rocked the red carpet, as she always does, at the 2024 Oscars.

The actress, 27, posed for photos in an exposed corset dress from Armani Privé on the red carpet ahead of the awards show on Sunday, March 10.

Zendaya will also be presenting a trophy at the event after wrapping up her press tour for Dune: Part Two. She recently reprised her role as Chani in the sci-fi franchise, which also stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista and Stellan Skarsgård.

While showing her support for the film, Zendaya hinted at how Chani’s romance with Paul (Chalamet) evolved in the second installment.

“In talking about how there are some character changes and differences, something [director] Denis [Villeneuve] really found for Chani is allowing her to have her own mind and spirit when it comes to her perception of Paul and what she thinks of him,” she told Screen Rant last month. “I think what that allows for, and also what he represents to her, is something a little bit more complicated and something that she has to fight against.”

Zendaya noted that Chani would still be adjusting to the idea of love, adding, “I don’t think she’s ever even allowed herself to think of the concept of falling in love, and now it’s being presented in the least likely person. I think there’s a lot of weight to that, and just the sheer amount it would take for her to be vulnerable with somebody or open up to someone is big.”

Off screen, Zendaya hasn’t shied away from praising her boyfriend, Tom Holland. She has brought up Holland, 27, during numerous interviews this year, including when asked to choose someone from the Dune cast who has the most rizz. (The term is short for charisma and is defined by having a “romantic appeal or charm,” according to Merriam-Webster.)

“I don’t know. Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody’s kind of got their own,” Zendaya told Buzzfeed in February. “I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland.”

Zendaya opened up about how she and Holland differ in that regard.

“I’m more shy and kind of quiet. So it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people, getting to know people,” she continued. “He’s just naturally very good at that. I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got that natural gift.”

Holland and Zendaya sparked dating speculation after meeting on set of of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. After several years of denying romance rumors, the costars went public in 2021 and have since offered rare glimpses into their relationship.

A source previously told Us Weekly about the pair’s decision to go public.

“Zendaya and Tom really did their best to keep their romance under wraps when they first started dating,” the insider exclusively shared in June 2023. “Before they began seeing each other, they had both always been very private when it came to their personal lives.”

The source continued: “That has shifted over time and they acknowledge that everyone knows they’re together. So Tom is proud to call Zendaya his girlfriend and express how much he loves her because he wants the world to know.”