Dolly Parton famously proclaimed the higher the hair, the closer you are to heaven. The Haute Couture Tress Team at Valentino, a.k.a. Guido Palau, clearly believes just that. The mane man spearheaded the larger-than-life voluminous hairstyles for the design house’s Fall Winter 2018 Haute Couture Show, as modeled by Kaia Gerber, and the effect was earth shattering.

Pippa Middleton Has A+ Maternity Style — See the Best Fashion Moments of Her Pregnancy

Thankfully for Us, Palau shared his vision for the look and the steps to recreate the megawatt style on our own. “The big hair at Valentino was inspired by extravagance. Pierpaolo and I were looking at a 60s Diana Vreeland Harper’s Bazaar shoots. These women who had this glorious, dream hair. It’s fantasy hair that women dream about,” the Redken Creative Director tells Us.

See the Best Celebrity Street Style From Paris Fall-Winter 2018 Haute Couture Fashion Week

To get the look, prep the hair by washing it with Redken All Soft Mega Shampoo and Conditioner and towel dry once cleansed and conditioned. Then create a section from the hairline to the crown behind the ear and proceed to blow dry the hair with a round brush using Redken Guts 10 in five larger sections until hair is fully dry. Then attache a wig piece to the back of the head by wrapping around the underside of the hair and add a few additional hairpieces for additional oversized volume. Another secret: add hidden foam padding under sections of hair at the nape of the neck and the crow, securing with bobby pins.

Then, backcomb pieces over the foam with Redken Wind Blown 05 for added texture and volume. And for the finishing touch: Redken Forceful 23 Hairspray to hold a look that would make Dolly Parton proud in place.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!