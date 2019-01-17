If you’ve finally emerged from that post-holiday fog and are seeking a bit of beauty inspiration for your next night out, look no further than Vanessa Hudgens’ sexy smokey eye look from her appearance on The Talk on Wednesday, January 16. Celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendaño dreamed up the ‘80s-inspired glam for the Second Act actress, who will be starring as Maureen Johnson in the live broadcast of Rent on Fox on Sunday, January 27, and he’s breaking down a few key components of the look.

Giving Us all the boss lady vibes in her strapless Roland Mouret two-piece, dainty Jennifer Fisher jewelry and Louboutin pumps, Avendaño added a sexy spin to Hudgens’ HBIC ensemble with a smoked-out cat eye, bold brow, #flawless complexion and nude lip.

Calling out the “beauty MVPs” in his kit on Instagram, the makeup pro shared that he used the Tom Ford Beauty Traceless Foundation Stick to even out her complexion, while the Huda Beauty Easy Bake setting powder in Banana Bread kept everything in place (and proved that powder can, in fact, enhance glow while canceling out shine when used correctly!).

A bit of rosy blush warmed up her complexion and tied into that satin-finish her-lips-but-better pout Avendaño created using a combination of the pinky-nude shades in the seven-pan NARS Audacious Lip Palette in Super Wanted.

And when it came to that #TBT eye, Avendaño shared that he used the Pat McGrath Labs Dark Matter Pigment to smudge the gorgeous graphic wing. While that particular onyx powder is sold-out, the brand’s Mothership II Eyeshadow Palette in Sublime contains 10 shades ranging from shimmering bronze to matte black that will have you well on your way to recreating the neutral-yet-dramatic look.

To finish off the girls’ night out-ready glam, Hudgens’ mane man Chad Wood slicked back the actress’ flowing raven-hued tresses into a half-up style that allowed her fab makeup and fierce arms (seriously, what is your gym routine, Vanessa?!) to take centerstage.

