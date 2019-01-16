Elle Fanning is flying to the moon — ahem, miu-n — in her new Miu Miu fragrance campaign. Fresh off her appearance in the Italian fashion and beauty house’s fall-winter 2018 runway show, the blonde beauty is the face of its latest scent, Twist, and the visuals are out of this world (get it?!).

In the 30-second campaign video created by the artist collective CANADA, the actress makes her way through a series of cute vignettes that all offer their own twist on words.

Ashley Graham’s Swimsuits For All Collab Just Dropped a Sexy New Essentials Collection

For starters, she’s walking on the miu-n (you know, moon) in a fierce pink catsuit. She then makes her way to a miu-vie (i.e. movie) set where the miu-d (read: mood) is all kinds of Old Hollywood glam. Ultimately, no one can resist Fanning’s “twist.”

Watch the clip below:

In the Mert & Marcus-shot portraits, meanwhile, Fanning poses amongst the stars in a feathery blush pink dress and metallic platform shoes while perched on a life-size bottle of Twist.

Watch Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto Fashionably Tackle Their Chores in New Gucci Guilty Campaign

When it comes to the scent itself, perfumer Daniela Andrier dreamed up a new pink amber accord that is simultaneously sweet, woody and airy. Combined with sparkling vert de bergamot, bright apple blossom and rich cedarwood, the fragrance has an energetic effect that is meant to personify the “unpretentiously intellectual” Miu Miu girl.

See Sophie Turner, Michelle Williams and More Celebs in the Star-Studded Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook

Oh, and the pretty-in-pink flacon is vanity worthy, thanks to its vintage-inspired shape and gold-adorned cap.

Starting at $71 for a one-ounce eau de parfum spray, Miu Miu Twist is available exclusively at Sephora and Sephora.com.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!