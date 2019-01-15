We still haven’t fully gotten over Gucci’s cruise 2019 men’s tailoring campaign that featured Harry Styles posing in super cool suits alongside a bevy of barnyard animals (think: goats, lambs and piglets), but now Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto are here with the brand’s new #ForeverGuilty fragrance campaign — and it is epic.

Whimsically set in L.A., the Glen Luchford-directed video and accompanying imagery features the duo glamorously grocery shopping with ostriches, doing laundry amongst tigers, hanging out at the beauty parlor and more, all while spritzing the Gucci Guilty Pour Homme and new Pour Femme, of course.

Check out the campaign clip below:

In the 60-second short, the “Summertime Sadness” songstress and Suicide Squad actor frolic in sparkly duds as they, according to a press release, “live their life and love outside of social conformism, captured in contrasting familiar Americana scenarios. ” Basically, the pair makes mundane chores look fabulous and fashionable. Oh, and Courtney Love even makes a cameo as a waitress at the ultimate ’50s-inspired diner.

#ForeverGuilty marks Del Rey’s first appearance as the face of the fragrance, which has been newly reimagined as a complex floral blend of lilac, rose, violet, mandora (a type of citrus), pink pepper and patchouli. Leto, meanwhile, continues to front the Gucci Guilty Pour Homme — a decadent mix of pink pepper, Italian lemon, orange blossom, white floral and neroli.

Between the gorgeous clothes, dreamy backdrop and escapist energy, we can only hope this marks the beginning of a magical friendship for Del Rey, Leto and Gucci.

