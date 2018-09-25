Fall has arrived (finally) and with that, we’re all counting down to Halloween. It’s not even October and Hocus Pocus is already lined up on our Netflix que. We truly have all things spooky, dramatic and witchy on the brain, which is why Vanessa Hudgens‘ latest glam is all of the vampy inspiration that we need.

The actress posted a number of in-the-beauty-chair selfies to her Instagram feed on Monday, September 24 — and they could not have been more perfect. Let’s break down the look shall we? First, her hair, courtesy of Chad Wood, was waved to perfection in the loose, bohemian kind of way — ultra-long extensions included — think Sandra Bullock in Practical Magic but the 2018 version.

Next up: the vampiest beauty look that you’ve ever seen courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Karan Mitchell. The key elements: a rich burgundy eyeshadow swathed around Hudgen’s peepers (really makes the brown pop) and inky black eyeliner rimming the upper and lower lashes, winged up slightly. Just add ultra-long false eyelashes and you get a gaze that renders any love potion obsolete.

But to keep the look cool, Mitchell echoed similar hues in both Hudgens’ blush and her pout. The lippie however, was slightly ombre, with a dark aubergine liner blended into a glossy cranberry red in the center. The effect: a spellbindingly pretty kisser.

This look is vampy enough that you could rock it sans costume, but you better believe you can slap this look on with your coolest black ruffled and airy dress, grab a hat and broom and have a Halloween costume all set. Mind the full moon!

