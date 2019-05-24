Vanessa Hudgens: What’s in My Bag?

Vanessa Hudgens can always count on her mom for help. When Gina Guangco washed her daughter’s Hydro Flask and put it back in her Gucci purse — not realizing there was still water inside — it spilled all over the bag’s interior. “But the sweetheart that she is,” says the actress, 30, “she dumped everything out, blow-dried it and put [everything] back.”

Hudgens, who’s dating Austin Butler, spills more for Us.

Nuts for Nuts

“I used to eat so much almond butter out of packets I got sick of it, so now I love the SlimFast Keto Peanut Butter Cups and Whipped Peanut Butter Chocolate bars. They’re lovely treats with a nice boost of energy.”

Holy Sheet!

“I try to carry a Joanna Vargas sheet mask and my Nurse Jamie roller. I love being that person on a plane with a face mask, rolling her face out. I think it’s hysterical.”

Scratching the Itch

“My drugstore essential is hydrocortisone. I’m allergic to so much stuff — I get hives all the time — so I always have that.”

Picture Perfect

“There’s a Polaroid of me and Austin in my phone-case wallet that I carry — it’s sentimental to me.”

Repeat Customer

“Laura Mercier’s Secret Camouflage Concealer is amazing. I’ve been using it for 10 years. I’ve tried other things but I always come back to it.”

What else is inside Hudgens’ bag? A pair of Max Mara sunglasses; Bose headphones; a Maison Margiela ‘Replica’ By the Fireplace fragrance; a Dose of Colors lip gloss in Seriously; a copy of Moveable Feast by Earnest Hemingway; a metal straw; an iPhone charger; a hair clip; a leopard-printed scrunchie and vitamin packets.

