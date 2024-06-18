Your account
Venus and Serena Williams Declare Blush Tones the Colors of the Season At Milan Fashion Week

By
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Venus and Serena Williams looked effortlessly elegant at Gucci men’s spring/summer 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week.

The duo were spotted in the front row at the event on Monday, June 17, at Triennale di Milano, seated alongside their mother, Oracene Price, and sister, Lyndrea Price. Venus, 44, and Serena, 42, donned an unexpected color palette, but one that combines the hottest colors of the season: pink and red.

Barbiecore pink and a pop of red have taken over social media and runways alike, proving the combo is on trend far beyond Valentine’s Day. Venus, who celebrated her birthday at the show, wore an all-white checkered set including a crisp white button up and midi skirt, complete with a statement red trench and sling-back heels to match. She accessorized with a black shoulder bag, with Gucci’s signature red and green stripe on the strap.

Serena went for a softer look in a pale pink suit. The monochromatic look included a glittering sheer collared shirt, unbuttoned at the top to expose a matching bra.

Overtop she wore a double-breasted blazer and pleated trousers, accessorizing with bold square frames and a half-moon handbag in the same maroon leather of her sister’s coat.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Oracene and Lyndrea Price opted for a more neutral palette, allowing the professional tennis players to make a statement with their matching blush-toned looks. Oracene wore a lacy white button up with dark wash, relaxed fit jeans, and sling back kitten heels, accessorizing with chunky jewelry. Lyndrea’s timeless all-black look consisted of a fitted midi dress, kitten heels, and a half-moon style bag similar to Serena’s.

Serena took to Instagram to share a few snaps of the girl-group at the show, posting a photo of the four women with the caption “It’s a family thing,” alongside a red heart and Italian flag emoji.

