Reebok just got a lot more posh! After first announcing the partnership in November 2017, the inconic activewear brand celebrated Victoria Beckham’s new ‘90s-inspired edit and forthcoming capsule collection with an intimate dinner in L.A. on Thursday, April 12. And as if that weren’t enough, NBA great and longtime Reebok ambassador Shaquille O’Neal was on hand to welcome Beckham to the athletic company’s family and star in some pretty hilarious campaign images with the former Spice Girl.

While the mom of four has a line of athleisure launching with Reebok later this year, she just announced she has curated a set of merchandise from the brand’s Boston-based archives that will be available for purchase next month. A ‘90s darling herself, Posh was particularly taken with the nostalgic styles from that era. The hero piece in the edit will be the Shaq-inspired slam dunk tee both Beckham and the baller were sporting at the dinner.

Victoria Beckham Is Wearing Heels Again and Each Pair Is as Colorful as the Last

“I had so much fun tonight, being welcomed into the Reebok family, by Shaq,” the designer said in a statement. “The merch collection is really a celebration of him, the 90’s and Reebok’s heritage.”

Meghan Markle Re-Wears Her Fave Victoria Beckham Sweater in Her Most Elegant Day Look Yet

On Instagram, Victoria teased the launch with a series of funny photos highlighting the massive height difference between herself and the former Laker. We know that Posh loves a pair of heels, but at 5 foot 4 inches, even the highest pair of Louboutins wouldn’t get her anywhere near Shaq’s 7-foot-1-inch frame.

And just when you thought the collaboration couldn’t get any cuter, Victoria posted a Boomerang video of her and Shaq playing around on the basketball court proving that we all get by with a little help from our friends.

Hair Guru Ken Paves Dishes on Eva Longoria’s Pregnancy Hair and Victoria Beckham’s New Haircut

It remains to be seen if Posh and Shaq will continue to collaborate beyond this ‘90s edit, but we can’t get enough of the pairing. The black and white tee and other merchandise inspired by Reebok’s ‘90s archive will debut next month, and we’ll be anxiously awaiting the arrival of Victoria’s original designs for the brand later this year!

For the latest beauty and style trends subscribe to our new podcast ‘Get Tressed With Us’ below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!