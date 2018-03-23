Meghan Markle continued her stylish streak on Friday, March 23, joining Prince Harry on an unexpected trip to Northern Ireland in one of her most sophisticated day outfits yet. We are used to seeing the bride-to-be sporting chic coats and structured bags, but she seemed to be upgrading her own signature style this time around — pairing her favorite Victoria Beckham cashmere sweater with a gorgeous green skirt, Mackage coat, velvet Jimmy Choo pumps, mini Charlotte Elizabeth purse and a handful of delicate rings.

While St. Patrick’s Day may have been last week, the former Suits actress looked festive in a forest green pencil skirt by Canadian designer Greta Constantine. She topped off the workwear staple with a cream Victoria Beckham cashmere sweater that has a special place in the royal-to-be’s wardrobe. Meg sported that same sweater in some of the gorgeous engagement photos she and Harry shared late last year. Needless to say, the cozy knit sold-out instantly, but a pink version from the Spring-Summer 2018 collection is still available for $945 on the designer’s website.

Markle topped off the look with yet another fabulous overcoat. The $750 sand-colored wrap design by Canadian brand Mackage looked ultra-elegant with her elevated daywear look, but it wasn’t the first time Meg has worn the brand. For her first public appearance with Price Harry in December 2017, she sported a $790 navy double-breasted cashmere blend coat with leather detailing by the label that got snapped up instantly.

As has become her custom, the budding royal rocked a strong accessories game. She showed off her love of small, structured handbags with a surprisingly affordable tan design by British designer Charlotte Elizabeth. The customizable New Edition Bloomsbury bag is now available for pre-order and rings in at about $260. She kept things color-coordinated with $825 auburn Jimmy Choo velvet pumps, and finished off the look with her go-to collection of dainty rings adorning multiple fingers.

Despite the windy weather, Meg’s signature beauty look of a messy bun — with face-framing pieces — and natural makeup was on full display. The center-parted low chignon is much more relaxed than the coifs her sister-in-law-to-be Kate Middleton usually sports, but we’ve come to expect nothing less from the American actress. A bit of blush and nude lipstick completed the understated look.

With her penchant for loose waves and undone updos, we’re anxiously waiting to see what kind of ‘do Markle will choose for her May 19 wedding to Harry. While details of that look remain to be seen, we are all about the modern sophistication Meg is bringing to the Royal Family!

