



Victoria Beckham is setting the beauty world abuzz…again! The world-renowned fashion designer unveiled the latest addition to her eponymous beauty line on Tuesday, November 19. Enter, Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, a luxe formula designed to help your skin glow like the former Spice Girls’.

See Victoria Beckham’s Stylish Evolution From Spice Girl to Fashion Designer

The priming moisturizer was created in partnership with Professor Augustinus Bader, one of the world’s leading stem cell and biomedical scientists and founder of his own celeb-loved skincare brand. Bader’s the purveyor of top-rated formulas named The Cream, The Rich Cream and The Body Cream, beloved by celebs like Ashley Graham, Kim Kardashian and — you guessed it! — Beckham.

Their collaborative new launch uses Bader’s innovative, anti-aging TFC8 technology that’s found in his highly effective products. Not only does it help to stimulate cell repair and renewal, but it also works to improve skin’s radiance, plump, tone and minimize the appearance of pores and imperfections.

Beckham expressed her excitement about the launch, “It’s been a dream to develop, with Augustinus, a priming moisturizer that works to improve the health of my skin and gives me that fresh, natural glow that I love.”

“It was an honor to collaborate with Victoria for her first skin launch” said Bader. “I’m excited to share some of our skincare benefits in this product. It’s the first priming moisturizer of its kind to care for your skin cells while also preparing your skin for makeup application.”

Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato and More Celebs Flash Their Freckled Faces

Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer comes in sleek black packaging and is available in two sizes: 30ml for $95 and 50 ml for $145. Comparably, a 50ml supply of Bader’s The Cream costs $265.

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

Last month, the mom of four added two new products to her line: plumping lip tint and six shades of lip definer. Victoria Beckham Beauty officially launched in September after months of anticipation with eyeshadow palettes to achieve the perfect smokey eye, three shades of eyeliner and four creamy eyeshadow pots.