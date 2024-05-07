Victoria Beckham just reached a new career milestone.

The 50-year-old fashion designer created an ethereal pale pink gown for Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor to wear at the Met Gala on Monday, May 6. This is the first time that one of Beckham’s designs has been worn at the prestigious event.

The gown was made of tulle and vintage lace and featured over 300 lace appliqué flowers that were individually stitched on by hand. The fabric draped delicately over 29-year-old Dynevor’s shoulders and flowed out into a long train that resembled a soft bed of pink flowers. She wore her hair in a slicked-back bun and sported a pink dewy makeup look by Charlotte Tilbury.

“The Met ball is one of the most high-profile events of the year, so obviously having a full custom Victoria Beckham look on the red carpet – for the first time – is a bit of a landmark moment for us!” Beckham told British Vogue in an interview published on Tuesday, May 7. “I think it’s a testament to how far the brand has come since 2008.”

Beckham went on to explain that her decision to use vintage lace from the brand’s archives was symbolic of this year’s Met Gala theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

“There was something quite romantic about reviving it and bringing it back to life – much like a sleeping beauty,” she said.

As for how she felt about dressing Dynevor specifically, Beckham was full of praise.

“[Phoebe is] such a beautiful, talented young woman and I really wanted to design the gown with her in mind – to be almost like an extension of her,” she continued. “We even hand-dyed the flowers to match her skin.”

In the same article, Dynevor expressed her delight at representing her country of origin in both her dress and her makeup.

“To be walking the carpet with Charlotte Tilbury wearing Victoria Beckham… it feels like a really great British moment,” she said, adding, “It’s like something out of a fairytale.”