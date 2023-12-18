Romeo Beckham is Victoria Beckham’s biggest fan.

Victoria’s 21-year-old son — who she shares with husband David Beckham — took to Instagram on Saturday, December 16, to share photos of himself rocking Spice Girls merch.

“U Like my T-shirt?” he captioned the social media post, which showed him rocking the top that featured Victoria, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton posing together. (In addition to Romeo, Victoria, 49, and David, 48, share sons Brooklyn, 24, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12.)

Romeo styled the look with a brown bomber jacket and distressed jeans. He accessorized with a diamond chain necklace, stud earrings and a blue baseball cap.

The post caught the eye of the official Spice Girls Instagram account, who responded to Romeo’s caption writing, “Yes.” Other comments encouraged Victoria and the group to reunite and go on tour. “We need u to tell mom it’s time for the last tour with the girls,” wrote one fan as a second added, “Definitely need a comeback POSH.”

In the group, Victoria was Posh Spice, while Brown, 48, was Scary Spice, Chisholm, 49, was Sporty Spice, Halliwell, 51, was Ginger Spice and Bunton, 47, was known as Baby Spice. The women became a group in 1994 and disbanded in 2001. They have since reunited without Victoria several times over the years, although Victoria was part of the group’s performance at the 2012 Olympics in London.

While together, the Spice Girls racked up a number of awards, including a Brit Award for Song of the Year for “Wannabe” in 1997, a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist that same year and several American Music Awards in 1998.

Since stepping away from music, Victoria has been focused on fashion.

She launched her namesake fashion house in 2008, creating pieces worn by the biggest names including Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and more. “It’s what I always wanted to do,” Victoria told Allure earlier this month, adding that being a member of the Spice Girls helped her achieve that goal.

A little over 10 years after unveiling her clothing brand, Victoria launched Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019. The makeup line was inspired by the former pop star’s go-to smoky eye. In addition to the brow pencil, her product range includes mascara, lipstick, highlighter sticks, blush, bronzing palettes and more. She also recently launched a collaboration with Augustinus Bader.

“Makeup is my thing,” Victoria told Allure. “Probably the only thing I was any good at in school was art.”