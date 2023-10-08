David Beckham and now-wife Victoria Beckham first met at one of his Manchester United soccer games in 1997, instantly sparking a connection.

“I am not into football at all,” Victoria quipped in her husband’s Beckham docuseries, which premiered on Netflix in October 2023. “I wasn’t into football then, I’m not into football now. But I’d seen pictures of him in magazines, and he was obviously a very good-looking boy. The fact I went to the games really was just to, kind of, some would say ‘stalk’ him.”

Victoria attended the game with former Spice Girls bandmate Melanie Chisholm, where they were invited out onto the field before the match. After the game, David made his move and the rest was history.

“I just fancied him. It was as simple as that,” Victoria, who shares four children with David, gushed in the doc.

Amid her romance — and eventual marriage — with David, the fashion designer was frequently spotted in the stands to cheer him on.

Keep scrolling for Victoria’s most iconic game day outfits: