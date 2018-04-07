Victoria’s Secret Angels are always body #goals, and Josephine Skriver is no exception. The 24-year-old runway darling in known to flaunt her super fit physique on her Instagram (like that bootylicious snap above), and with bikini season right around the corner we decided now was as good a time as any to ask the Danish beauty how she stays in tip-top shape!

While “gym” and “fun” are not two words we would usually use in the same sentence, Josephine told Us that she “really loves” working out. Given her super hectic travel schedule (she’s walked in countless runway shows in addition to her VS gig) the model finds exercising to be a great stress relief and jet-lag cure.

So what does it take to get a booty like Josephine? Weighted squats (ouch!), lunges and bridges are just a few of her butt-sculpting go-tos. In fact, she chronicles her fitness regimen on an Instagram account called @JoJa that she started with her friend and fellow VS Angel Jasmine Tookes.

The account is the definition of workout inspo, with the two showing off their fierce weight lifting, yoga and HIIT routines in style. When it comes to toning her backside, Josephine posted a video of her favorite “booty kicks,” which involve kneeling on all fours with a small ball behind one knee. Poke your raised leg toward the ceiling 20 times, before switching to the other side. Repeat the rep three times on each side.

While Josephine admitted that she revs up her workouts a bit before a big event like the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she said she keeps her fitness up year-round because she is consistently juggling lingerie shoots and other work.

“I always have to be ready to look and feel good on a regular basis,” she tells Us — adding that there is no silver bullet when it comes to getting in shape. “There isn’t a secret weapon. You just have to work hard on it.”

And while exercise is certainly key to maintaining a supermodel physique, so too is eating right. The Angel said she is health conscious when it comes to her diet, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t love to indulge every now and again.

“I have to work really hard to stay in shape so eating healthy is important for me to maintain fitness,” she said. “Of course you have to have treat days though and with that, my go to is French fries.”

In addition to her VS credentials, Josephine is a pro at posing in sexy swimwear and skimpy undergarments on her own social media feeds, and she told Us that the secret to any good picture is feeling comfortable and confident. But if you’re interested in how to take the perfect belfie (i.e. butt selfie), the model has this tip:

“Lighting is your best friend in any photo,” she said. “Then you have to perk your booty out a little and of course wear something you feel sexy and confident in.”

While we have a lot of “booty kicks” in our future to get anywhere near Josephine’s backside, consider her #belfie tip, noted!

