It's the sexiest show on Earth — and Us Weekly has a backstage pass! Ahead of CBS' broadcast of Victoria's Secret's annual fashion show, Us beauty director Gwen Flamberg had the chance to get the scoop on the sexiest and most enviable hairstyles viewers will see on VS Angels including Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio and others.

In the exclusive video above, watch as Flamberg gets the style secrets from master hairstylist Orlando Pita amid the hustle and bustle of the backstage hair and makeup area.

Having his hands in each model's tresses, Pita tells Us Weekly he was inspired by the Victoria's Secret woman and who she is. "It's a girl that's sexy, she has a lot of hair — typically on the long side, although this year we are varying the length," the stylist explains. For Tuesday's runway show, Pita styled the Angels with loose, beachy curls with lots of volume. (Fun VS tidbit: All but two of the models were outfitted with hair extensions!)

VS model Constance Jablonski couldn't be more thrilled with the beauty look she'll rock on the runway during the broadcast, which was taped in November in New York City. "This year's look is a bit darker — all the girls have black eye [makeup] — last year was very natural — but this year is more about being sexy," Jablonski told Us while getting ready.

For more behind-the-scenes scoop from backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, watch the video above now before the runway show airs tonight, Dec. 10, at 10 p.m. (EST) on CBS.

